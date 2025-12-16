Chicago-area doctor charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old with intellectual disability

article

The Brief A Chicago doctor has been charged in Kane County with multiple sex-related offenses involving a 16-year-old with an intellectual disability. Prosecutors allege the assault occurred inside a hotel bathroom in Elgin in late November. A judge ordered the suspect held in jail while the case proceeds.



A Chicago man who worked as a doctor has been charged with multiple felony counts after prosecutors allege he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old with an intellectual disability at an Elgin hotel.

What we know:

Trevor J. Roston, 33, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors alleged that on or about Nov. 29, Roston followed the minor into a single-use poolside bathroom at a hotel in Elgin, locked the door and sexually assaulted the victim. Authorities said Roston and the minor were both staying at the hotel at the time.

Roston was a medical doctor who was employed at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin at the time of the alleged assault. Advocate Health said his employment has since been terminated. Investigators said they do not believe the victim was a previous patient of Roston or that he knew the victim before the alleged incident, and said Roston was at the hotel on personal time.

On Dec. 15, Roston appeared in court for a pretrial detention hearing. The judge granted the state’s request to detain him, ordering that he remain in the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

What's next:

Roston’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 29 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

What you can do:

Police said anyone with additional information or who believes they may have been a victim of Roston is asked to contact Elgin police Detective Kozicki, who is assigned to the Kane County Children’s Advocacy Center.