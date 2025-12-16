Chicago gang leader found guilty of racketeering, murders

The Brief A federal jury found Labar Spann guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murders and extortion. Prosecutors said Spann helped lead a violent criminal operation on Chicago’s West Side for two decades. He faces a mandatory life sentence, with sentencing set for April 20, 2025.



A federal jury has convicted a leader of the Four Corner Hustlers Chicago street gang of racketeering conspiracy and multiple murders tied to a yearslong criminal operation on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Jurors found Labar Spann guilty on all four counts after a six-week trial. The charges included racketeering conspiracy, two murders in aid of racketeering, and extortion.

Prosecutors said Spann committed four murders as part of the gang’s criminal activity:

Willie Woods on April 17, 2003

Rudy Rangel on June 4, 2003

George King on April 8, 2003

Maximillion McDaniel on July 25, 2000

This was the second time Spann was convicted by a federal jury in this case. The first verdict was thrown out by a judge.

Dig deeper:

The Four Corner Hustlers operated mainly in West Garfield Park and North Lawndale, as well as the former LeClaire Courts housing development.

Evidence at trial showed the group dealt drugs, robbed and extorted rival dealers, and used threats and violence to keep victims and witnesses from cooperating with authorities.

Jurors heard from other gang members of the group, eyewitnesses to crimes, responding officers, and expert witnesses who reviewed evidence.

All defendants charged in the 2017 indictment, Spann and ten others, have now been convicted.

What's next:

Spann, 47, now faces a mandatory life sentence. Sentencing is set for April 20, 2026.