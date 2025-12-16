Suburban Chicago man charged with stabbing 73-year-old uncle to death

article

The Brief A Cicero man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 73-year-old uncle. Police say the suspect fled after the killing in a car taken during an aggravated vehicular hijacking before being arrested in Chicago. The victim was found with multiple stab wounds and later pronounced dead at a hospital.



A Cicero man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 73-year-old uncle.

What we know:

Cicero police said Santos J. Mendoza, 26, was charged in connection with the killing of Urbano Diaz on Saturday in the 13200 block of 54th Court.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found Diaz lying in a bathroom with several stab wounds. Officers provided medical aid and Diaz was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives identified Mendoza as the suspect and determined he fled the scene after carjacking someone. Officers found the stolen car later near Ogden Avenue and 49th Court, prompting a chase.

With assistance from Illinois State Police and a CPD helicopter, Mendoza was arrested without incident near Vincennes Avenue and 119th Street on Chicago's South Side. Cicero police said the murder weapon was also recovered.

Mendoza was charged with first-degree murder with an indictment for aggravated vehicular hijacking pending. Mendoza was taken to court in Maywood on Tuesday for a detention hearing.