Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino back in Chicago as immigration enforcement continues

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker says Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino is back in Chicago. Agents were seen detaining a man Tuesday on the Southwest Side. DHS says immigration enforcement is ongoing.



A top federal immigration official was back in Chicago on Tuesday as agents continue the Trump administration's increased enforcement.

What we know:

In an unrelated press conference, Gov. JB Pritzker confirmed the news that Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino had returned to the city.

Bovino was seen this morning near 33rd Street and Ridgeway Avenue on Chicago's Southwest Side, where agents in tactical gear were spotted detaining a man near a white SUV.

Bovino previously spent two and a half months leading Operation Midway Blitz before leaving in mid-November, though the Department of Homeland Security maintained at the time that the effort was still active.

It’s believed Bovino returned this week with as many as 200 agents.

What they're saying:

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement on Bovino’s return, saying:

"As we said a month ago, we aren’t leaving Chicago and operations are ongoing. Operation Midway Blitz is achieving what Chicago’s sanctuary politicians have refused to do for decades: decrease crime and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens who put the American people in danger."

The immigration enforcement push under the Trump administration has reportedly resulted in more than 4,000 arrests in the Chicago area.