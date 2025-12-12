Chicago man sentenced in 2021 Noble Square shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally having a loaded gun and using it to shoot and seriously injure a man on the city's Northwest Side.
What we know:
Prosecutors said 27-year-old Angel Sosa was illegally carrying a loaded semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine on June 8, 2021, in the Noble Square neighborhood, when he fired more than a dozen shots near North Noble and West Walton Streets, hitting a man multiple times.
The victim survived but suffered serious injuries. Chicago police officers arrested Sosa near the scene, and he has been in custody ever since.
Angel Sosa | CPD
Sosa had multiple prior felony convictions, including a firearm-related offense that he was on parole for at the time of the shooting.
He pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why Sosa shot the victim.
What's next:
Sosa was sentenced to 10 years on Dec. 4.
The Source: The information in this story came from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.