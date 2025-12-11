Man killed, woman seriously wounded in Chicago shooting

The Brief A woman was seriously wounded and a man was killed in an early-morning shooting Thursday on the South Side. No arrests have been made as Area Two detectives investigate.



A man was killed and a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting early Thursday on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 9200 block of South Merrill Avenue, according to police.

A 37-year-old woman was standing in her backyard when she heard gunshots and realized he had been hit in the thigh and back. Paramedics treated her at the scene and she was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A 31-year-old man was found one block to the north with several gunshots to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office had not released his identity as of Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made and Area Two detectives are investigating.