Immigration officer sexually assaulted, robbed women in Chicago suburbs, feds say

The Brief A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was accused of sexually assaulting and robbing multiple women. Luis Uribe allegedly used his power as a federal agent to commit the crimes, prosecutors said. He was also accused of using a gun in one of the alleged assaults.



A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was charged in federal court with allegedly sexually assaulting and robbing multiple women in the Chicago suburbs.

What we know:

Luis Uribe, 44, of northwest suburban Pingree Grove, is facing 10 counts of deprivation of civil rights under color of law and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

Luis Uribe (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Uribe pleaded not guilty during an arraignment.

The alleged crimes happened in 2022 in Schaumburg and Naperville, according to the indictment. Uribe was accused of using his power as a CBP agent when he sexually assaulted and robbed two women and brandished a gun in at least one of the assaults.

If convicted of the charges unsealed on Tuesday, Uribe faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in federal prison and a maximum life sentence.

What's next:

Uribe is next expected to appear for a detention hearing on Dec. 15.