Chicago weather: Snow showers tonight, with more snow on the way

Scattered snow showers are expected tonight with lows in the teens this evening, before warming into the mid 20s by daybreak Tuesday.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tuesday begins dry with mostly cloudy skies, but our next storm system will move in during the late afternoon.

Rain and a wintry mix is set to impact the afternoon and evening commute, which may lead to icing on area roadways and sidewalks. Air temperatures will be warming into the mid 30s, but ground temperatures will likely remain at or just below freezing. Any untreated surfaces may quickly become icy.

Temperatures will remain mild going into Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s during the morning. Scattered snow showers are expected on Wednesday with brief heavy snow showers possible. Snow showers combined with very gusty winds will lead to reduced visibility and travel impacts at times.

What's next:

A much colder air mass settles in on Thursday through the weekend. Thursday's highs will be in the low to mid 20s with a small chance for a few snow showers. A better chance of snow will arrive on Friday with highs once again in the lower 20s.

Bitter cold air arrives Friday night into Saturday with lows falling below zero in our usual cold spots, elsewhere just above zero. Wind chills will be well below zero Saturday morning with afternoon highs just barely in the double digits. Light snow is possible on Saturday and then we'll get back to seeing some sunshine on Sunday.