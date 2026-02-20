Small business owner Liam Stanton announces run for Chicago mayor

The Brief Liam Stanton, 38, announced he is running for Chicago mayor. He will kick off his campaign Sunday at the Irish American Heritage Center. Stanton says his platform focuses on affordability, small businesses and public safety.



A lifelong Chicagoan and small business owner has announced he is running for mayor, launching what he calls a grassroots campaign focused on affordability, economic growth and safer neighborhoods.

What we know:

Liam Stanton, 38, said he plans to formally launch his campaign at a public event at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Irish American Heritage Center, located at 4626 N. Knox Ave.

The free event will include live music, refreshments and activities for children, according to his campaign.

"I love this city," Stanton said in a statement. "Chicago should be a place where every family in every neighborhood can put down roots and build a good life. But too many feel like they’re doing everything right and still being left behind. It’s time to hit the gas and get Chicago moving again."

The backstory:

Stanton, the youngest of eight siblings and a father of two, grew up in Rogers Park.

Liam Stanton | Photo via his campaign website.

According to Stanton’s campaign, he holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and has founded and led companies that support small businesses and connect Chicago residents with jobs.

He also founded the Chicago Style Project, a nonprofit that focuses on "practical reforms to make city government work better for working families," according to his campaign.

Stanton said his campaign platform will focus on three priorities:

Affordable : Building more family-sized housing to lower the cost of living, expanding access to universal child care and removing barriers that push families out of the city.

Small business-friendly : Encouraging job growth and investment in neighborhoods across the city, not just downtown.

Safe: Using technology and data to guide public safety strategies and improve security on public transit and in neighborhoods.

What's next:

Stanton said he is running as an alternative to longtime City Hall leaders.

"I’m running because Chicago deserves a mayor who will bring people together — not more gridlock," he said.

The Chicago mayoral election will be held in February 2027.