Chicago men arrested, suburban police recover 130 catalytic converters

The Brief Police say two Chicago men stole three scrapped catalytic converters from a Riverwoods business. Officers later stopped their vehicle and arrested both men on felony theft charges. A search of a Chicago storage facility turned up more than 130 catalytic converters and other car parts.



Two Chicago men are facing felony charges after they allegedly stole catalytic converters from a north suburban business and were later linked to a larger stash of car parts found in the city.

What we know:

Riverwoods police said officers were called around 3:28 p.m. on Jan. 23 to a business in the 700 block of Saunders Road after three scrapped catalytic converters were stolen. Two suspects reportedly left the scene in a vehicle.

Police later identified the vehicle and the two people inside.

At 11:59 a.m. on Feb. 10, officers located the vehicle and stopped it near Deerfield Road and the I-94 overpass. Police said Christopher T. Miller, 21, and Michael Ely, 48, were then taken into custody.

Christopher Miller and Michael Ely

Both men were each charged with one count of theft, a Class 3 felony.

Dig deeper:

At 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 14, Riverwoods police carried out a search warrant at a storage facility in Chicago.

A detective from the Lyons Police Department, who is investigating a similar case in Lyons, helped with the search.

Police said they recovered more than 130 catalytic converters, along with precious metals and other car parts.

What's next:

Riverwoods PD said the investigation remains ongoing.