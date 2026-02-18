Chicago suburbs dominate list of Illinois' 10 safest cities for 2026

The Brief Campton Hills tops the list of Illinois’ safest cities for the third straight year. Hawthorn Woods reported zero violent crimes, and none of the top 10 cities had more than 0.5 incidents per 1,000 people. While the state’s violent crime rate is below the national average, more Illinoisans say they worry about crime daily.



Illinois’ safest cities for 2026 are largely clustered around Chicago, according to a new study.

What we know:

SafeWise ranked the 10 safest cities in Illinois based on crime data, with west suburban Campton Hills leading the list for the third year in a row.

Campton Hills Hawthorn Woods Pingree Grove Lindenhurst Western Springs Manhattan Sandwich Gilberts Homer Glen La Salle

Dig deeper:

Hawthorn Woods reported zero violent crimes, the study found. None of the 10 cities reported more than 0.5 violent crimes per 1,000 people, and three property crimes per 1,000 people.

No murders were reported in any of the cities that made the list.

Except for La Salle, all the safest cities are located near Chicago.

Big picture view:

Statewide, Illinois’ violent crime rate stands at 3.37 incidents per 1,000 people. That’s below the national average of 4.43.

While Illinois’ violent crime rate is lower than the national average, concern about crime is rising. SafeWise found that 58% of Illinois residents say they worry about crime on a daily basis, up from 48% last year.

Gun violence remains a top concern, as 73% of respondents said it is their primary daily safety worry — the highest percentage reported in the country.

Among those who use some form of protection, 33% said they rely on guns for self-defense.

To read the full report, click HERE.