Widow of Bears' legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael arrested in Will County, records show

The widow of Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael was arrested early Friday on a domestic battery charge in Will County, according to court records.

What we know:

Misty McMichael, 55, is charged with one count of domestic battery involving physical contact, according to court records.

About 5:25 a.m., Will County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in Frankfort on Kuse Road for a 911 hang-up call and a welfare check, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived, they encountered McMichael and a man who told authorities they had been drinking and arguing for several hours.

Pictured is Misty McMichael. (Will County Sheriff's Office )

The man told deputies the argument became physical and alleged that McMichael choked him, the sheriff’s office said. McMichael told deputies the dispute did not become physical.

A witness reported hearing the pair arguing for hours, followed by loud noises and banging, and later found both of them on the kitchen floor, authorities said.

Deputies observed injuries and scratches on the man’s neck, according to the sheriff’s office. McMichael was then taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

What's next:

Court records show McMichael is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The backstory:

Steve McMichael, known as "Mongo," died in April 2025 after a three-year battle with ALS. He was 67.

Misty McMichael served as his primary caregiver during his illness and helped raise awareness about the disease.

Steve is survived by Misty and their 17-year-old daughter.