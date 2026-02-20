Man sought after woman walking on Chicago's West Side sexually abused

The Brief A 27-year-old woman was attacked Feb. 9 in North Lawndale. The suspect approached her from behind before sexually abusing her. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A 27-year-old woman was sexually abused last week while walking in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

What we know:

The attack happened around 9:16 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 4000 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Police said the woman was walking when a man approached her from behind and pulled her to the ground. The man then touched her inappropriately and tried to remove her pants before running away.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 35 and 40 years old, about 5 feet to 5-foot-3 inches tall, with a slender build and short, curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater, an oversized brown jacket and baggy blue pants.

What you can do:

Police are urging residents to stay aware of their surroundings and to walk in pairs or groups when possible.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK143302.