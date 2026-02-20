6-year-old critically injured, teen hurt in South Side hit-and-run: police

The Brief A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition and a 15-year-old girl is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash Friday morning on Chicago’s South Side. The girls were struck by a white SUV while in a crosswalk in the 1700 block of West 69th Street around 7:42 a.m., police said. The driver fled westbound from the scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



Two girls are hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Friday morning on Chicago’s South Side, including a 6-year-old who remains in critical condition, police said.

What we know:

The crash occurred at 7:42 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 69th Street in the West Englewood neighborhood.

A 6-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were in a crosswalk when a white SUV traveling westbound struck them, according to Chicago police.

The younger girl suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 15-year-old was also transported to Comer and is listed in serious condition.

The driver fled the scene, continuing westbound, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.