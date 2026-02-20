6-year-old critically injured, teen hurt in South Side hit-and-run: police
CHICAGO - Two girls are hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Friday morning on Chicago’s South Side, including a 6-year-old who remains in critical condition, police said.
What we know:
The crash occurred at 7:42 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 69th Street in the West Englewood neighborhood.
A 6-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were in a crosswalk when a white SUV traveling westbound struck them, according to Chicago police.
The younger girl suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 15-year-old was also transported to Comer and is listed in serious condition.
The driver fled the scene, continuing westbound, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.