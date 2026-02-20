Video gaming lounge opens at Chicago’s Midway Airport

The Brief Gameway video gaming lounge is now open near Gate A5 at Midway. Travelers can play popular console and PC games while waiting for flights. Sessions range from $17.99 for 30 minutes to $49.99 for unlimited time.



Travelers flying through Midway International Airport now have a new way to pass the time before boarding.

The Chicago Department of Aviation and Midway Partnership celebrated the opening of Gameway on Thursday, a video gaming lounge located near Gate A5 inside the airport, according to a statement.

What we know:

The lounge features high-end gaming stations with comfortable seating, premium gaming headphones and high-speed internet. Guests can reserve a sanitized station equipped with a gaming PC, Xbox or PlayStation console.

Players can choose from popular titles including Call of Duty, Fortnite, Madden, NBA 2K, Minecraft and ARC Raiders, among others. The lounge also offers a variety of drinks, including soft drinks, cold refreshments, coffee-based beverages and beer.

Gameway is open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Travelers can book up to 30 minutes of game time for $17.99, up to 60 minutes for $27.99 or choose unlimited time for $49.99.

What they're saying:

City officials say the gaming lounge is part of an effort to modernize the airport experience.

"I’m proud to welcome Gameway to Midway as a new place for travelers to relax, unwind and get in some game time while waiting for their flights," CDA Commissioner Michael McMurray said in a statement. "We’re always looking for new and innovative amenities to enhance the travel experience for Chicagoans and visitors from all over the world."

In a statement, Gameway co-founders Jordan and Emma Walbridge said they’re excited to give Midway travelers a place to have fun, recharge and connect before boarding.

"Gameway was created to do one thing: make airports entertaining," the statement said. "We are excited to give MDW travelers a place to have fun, recharge, and connect before they board their flight. Midway’s energy is a perfect match for what we do, and we can’t wait to welcome Chicago’s travelers."

Midway Partnership General Manager Shawnta Young called the lounge a strong addition to the airport’s lineup of more than 70 brands and experiences.