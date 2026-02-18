Man missing since November found dead in Fox River in Chicago suburbs: police

The Brief A 53-year-old man reported missing was found dead Tuesday in the Fox River near a South Elgin dam. Authorities identified him as Ulises "Miguel" Segura Dorantes; his body was recovered by fire crews. An autopsy determined the preliminary cause of death was drowning; toxicology results are pending.



A man who was reported missing in Chicago’s west suburbs was found dead Tuesday in the Fox River near a dam in South Elgin, authorities said.

What we know:

The Elgin Fire Department responded at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday to the Fox River near the 100 block of North Center Street in South Elgin to assist the South Elgin Fire Department after a deceased person was reported near the dam.

Elgin police said a man’s body was recovered from the river.

An autopsy conducted Thursday by the Kane County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Ulises "Miguel" Segura Dorantes, 53, who had been reported missing on Nov. 29, 2025.

The coroner said the preliminary cause of death was drowning. Toxicology results are pending.

Segura Dorantes was reported missing Nov. 25 from the area of State Street and National Street in Elgin. At the time of his disappearance, his family told police they didn't believe him to be in danger, authorities said.

No additional information has been released. Updates will be provided as they become available.