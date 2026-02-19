Hinsdale spa owner indicted by grand jury on 64 felony counts for allegedly recording clients

The Brief A Hinsdale spa owner has been indicted on 64 felony counts, accused of secretly recording clients inside treatment rooms at his business. Police say hidden cameras, a recording device, and a hard drive were found at Reflexion Spa after a tip in December 2024, leading to a nearly yearlong investigation. The spa has been shut down, and the owner is scheduled to appear in court Friday for his arraignment in DuPage County.



A grand jury indictment filed earlier this week reveals that the owner of a Hinsdale spa has been charged with 64 felony counts of allegedly recording clients without their knowledge.

Jason Wade Spencer, 51, was initially charged with five counts of unauthorized videotaping after an arrest was issued in late December. Now, prosecutors have significantly expanded the case with dozens of additional charges.

What we know:

The secret recordings were allegedly made at Reflexion Spa, which is owned by Spencer. The spa, which has been shut down by the village, is located on the second floor of a commercial building near 1st and Washington in downtown Hinsdale.

In December 2024, police received a tip about a possible hidden camera at the business. During their lengthy investigation, Hinsdale Police Chief Brian King says officers discovered concealed cameras inside treatment rooms, along with a recording device and a hard drive.

The investigation lasted for nearly a year, as detectives combed through video and interviewed hundreds of customers.

According to the spa's website, it offers massages, facials, waxing services, and other body treatments.

Spencer was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 18, but his attorney did not appear in court. As a result, the hearing was continued until Friday.

Dig deeper:

According to Illinois business license records, Spencer also owns Reflexion Spa’s Lakeview location on Sheffield Avenue.

FOX Chicago reached out to Chicago police to ask whether they are investigating the Lakeview location and received this response:

"Per Department policy, we do not release the names of any offenders and/or persons of interest until they have been charged."

FOX Chicago has also reached out to Spencer's attorneys for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

What's next:

Spencer is scheduled to appear for his arraignment hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton.