Suburban Chicago spa owner charged after police say he secretly recorded clients

The Brief Hinsdale police say hidden cameras were used to record at least 60 spa clients without their knowledge. The spa owner faces five felony counts of unauthorized videotaping. The village did not renew the spa’s business license following the allegations.



A suburban Chicago spa owner is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he secretly recorded clients using hidden cameras.

What we know:

Hinsdale Police Chief Brian King says detectives worked the case for more than a year, ultimately identifying at least 60 victims who were unknowingly and illegally recorded.

Reflexion Spa is owned by 51-year-old Jason Spencer, who has been charged with five felony counts of unauthorized videotaping. The spa is located near 1st Street and Washington Street, on the second floor of a commercial building, and offers massages, waxing services, and other body treatments.

Police say they received a tip about a possible hidden camera in December 2024. During their investigation, officers discovered concealed cameras inside treatment rooms, along with a recording device and a hard drive.

King says detectives spent months reviewing video and interviewing hundreds of customers. He says the victims had no idea they were being recorded.

Police say no other crimes were committed at the business.

Hinsdale Village President Greg Hart says once the allegations came to light, the village did not renew the spa’s business license, which expired last month.

What they're saying:

Cybercrime expert Detective Rich Wistocki also weighed in, offering advice on how to spot hidden cameras in private spaces.

"If you see a flashing light, a lot of times they’ll put black tape on it," Wistocki said. "A lot of times they’ll cover it with black paint so it’s hard to see it flash. Those are the places you need to look right before you get changed. Ask for a little bit of time, and check vents, sprinkler systems, and outlets."

Wistocki says there are also devices available online that can help detect hidden cameras.

What's next:

Spencer is not being held in jail but is due back in court next month. Fox Chicago is still waiting on a statement from Spencer or his attorney regarding the allegations.