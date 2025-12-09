Man found shot several times in Chicago alley dies at hospital
CHICAGO - A man died after he was found with several gunshot wounds Tuesday morning in an alley on Chicago's West Side.
What we know:
Officers responding to a call of an unresponsive person found the man around 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The victim was taken to Stronger Hospital where he later died. As of Tuesday morning, he had not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
What's next:
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.