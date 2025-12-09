Man found shot several times in Chicago alley dies at hospital

The Brief A man was found shot multiple times early Tuesday in an alley on the West Side and later died at a hospital. Police said no arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.



A man died after he was found with several gunshot wounds Tuesday morning in an alley on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

Officers responding to a call of an unresponsive person found the man around 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to Stronger Hospital where he later died. As of Tuesday morning, he had not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

What's next:

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.