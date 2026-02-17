Chicago-area police shoot, kill armed man who was going to harm girlfriend, police say

The Brief Police in suburban Palos Hills shot and killed an armed man who was going to harm his girlfriend and her children. When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by the man who had a shotgun, police said.



Police in southwest suburban Palos Hills shot and killed a man who was armed with a shotgun and was going to harm his girlfriend and her children over the weekend.

What we know:

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 4:18 a.m. on Sunday in the 0-100 block of Cour Versaille, according to the Palos Hills Police Department.

A man had a shotgun and was "going to harm his girlfriend and her children," police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by the armed man.

Police then shot the man, who was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he died. No other injuries were reported.

Officials later identified the man as Gerhardt Facko, 37, of Palos Hills.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting.