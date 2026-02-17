Families mark somber anniversary of Chicago nightclub stampede

The Brief Families marked the 23rd anniversary of the 2003 E2 nightclub stampede that killed 21 people, honoring victims and renewing calls for a permanent memorial on Motor Row. The tragedy unfolded after a security guard used pepper spray to break up a fight, sparking panic and a deadly rush down a narrow staircase in a club that had building violations. The building was demolished in December 2024, and while officials say they support a memorial, no new development plans for the site have been announced.



On Tuesday, families affected by the E2 nightclub tragedy honored their loved ones who never returned home that night — a somber day in the city's history.

It's been 23 years since a stampede killed 21 people who were enjoying a night out. Now, the victims' family members are renewing their calls for a permanent memorial to be erected on Motor Row.

What we know:

On February 17, 2003, confusion and panic set in at the E2 nightclub near 24th Street and Michigan Avenue in the South Loop.

"Any time there's tragedy or death in your life, it is hard to just let go," said Mary Carwell, Demetricta Carwell's mother. "In reality, you're going to think about them as the years go along and I always do."

Around 2 a.m. the morning of the incident, a security guard used pepper spray to break up a fight, but fear quickly spread through the club, with patrons worried it was a gas attack.

Hundreds of people rushed toward the exit, falling down the steep, narrow staircase, landing on top of one another and becoming trapped.

The club, marred by building violations, shouldn't have been open to begin with.

The pain of that devastating night is something Mary Carwell will carry forever. It's heartache that will stay with Laneisha Crawford, Demetricta Carwell's daughter, for the rest of her life.

"I still get sad a lot. There's a lot of questions I'd like to ask her and get to know, but I have aunties and uncles and everybody, and a big family, so I get a lot of my answers from bonding and sharing moments with them," Crawford said.

Crawford was with her grandmother, Mary Carwell, the night of the incident. She was just four years old at the time. Like many other families, Carwell was up waiting for her daughter to return home when she learned from news reports that something had gone terribly wrong.

"She was so much of a person who loved life, loved people, outgoing, so understanding and she loved her sisters and brothers," Mary Carwell said of her eldest daughter, Demetricta.

Early Tuesday morning, Carwell experienced another wave of emotion after learning that Rev. Jesse Jackson had passed away. He died on the same date as her daughter.

The morning of the stampede, Carwell says Jackson took her from hospital to hospital looking for her daughter.

"Oh my God, I was so thankful, because he stood by my side and stayed there with me until we found her, and that was a blessing. He didn't have to do that," she shared.

The building that once housed the E2 nightclub was demolished in December 2024 after months of back-and-forth between the building's owner and the Commission on Chicago Landmarks.

It has sat vacant ever since, but families remain hopeful that a permanent memorial will soon be established.

"To the families, stay strong, stay positive. If anything is going on in your life, make sure you put God first," Crawford said.

The E2 Nightclub victims are:

Nita Anthony, 24

Robert Brown, 31

Demetricta Carwell, 23

Bianca Ferguson, 24

Kevin Gayden, 24

Debra Gill, 29

Theresa Gordon, 31

Danielle Greene, 23

Chanta Jackson, 26

David M. Jones, 21

Charles Lard, 43

Latorya McGraw, 24

Antonio Meyers, 22

Nicole Patterson, 22

Nicole Rainey, 24

DeShand R. Ray, 24

Charita Rhodes, 19

Damien Riley, 24

Maurice Robinson, 22

Eazay Rogers, 21

Michael Wilson, 22

What's next:

A spokesperson for Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward) told FOX Chicago that she remains committed to supporting plans for a permanent memorial.

The property owner previously talked about including one as part of a future development, but plans for the site have yet to be announced.

FOX Chicago reached out to the lot owner's attorney and is awaiting a statement on the future of the site.