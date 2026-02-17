Suburban woman, Chicago man allegedly stole from Nordstrom and Kohl's, fled from police in separate incidents

The Brief Two people are facing felony charges in unrelated retail theft cases in Oak Brook and Elmhurst. Authorities say both suspects fled from police within hours of each other on Feb. 10. A judge ordered both held in custody as they await trial.



A suburban woman and a Chicago man are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing merchandise from two DuPage County stores and fleeing from police in separate incidents just hours apart last week.

What we know:

Jehnyejah Moore, 22, of Woodridge, is charged with retail theft, a Class 3 felony, and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, a Class 4 felony.

According to prosecutors, Oak Brook police were called to the Nordstrom at Oakbrook Center around 2:07 p.m. Feb. 10 for a theft in progress. While responding, police located a white Chevrolet Equinox believed to be connected to the incident heading west on I-88.

When an officer attempted a traffic stop, Moore allegedly sped away, reaching speeds of about 112 mph before the officer ended the chase for safety reasons.

Police later went to Moore’s home, where she surrendered without incident.

Jehnyejah Moore

Prosecutors said Moore entered the Nordstrom, selected several items including SKIMS undergarments and T-shirts, removed anti-theft sensors in a fitting room and left without paying. A loss prevention officer recovered most of the merchandise outside the store, except for one package of SKIMS, before Moore drove away.

She appeared in court the next day, where a judge ordered her to remain in custody pending trial.

In a separate case, Jrlani Williams, 32, of Chicago, is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and several misdemeanor offenses including retail theft, resisting a police officer and driving with a suspended license.

Elmhurst officers responded to Kohl’s on South Route 83 around 5:18 p.m. for a theft in progress.

According to prosecutors, Williams parked a white Jaguar F-Type in a handicap spot near the entrance, went inside, and grabbed a Ninja blender and an electric griddle before cutting off the anti-theft sensor from the blender and putting the items in a shopping cart near the front entrance.

When officers arrived at the store, they placed a stop stick under one of the Jaguar’s rear tires and began watching the vehicle. When Williams left the store and got into the car, officers ordered him to get out. Instead, he allegedly drove over the stop stick, puncturing a rear tire, and fled.

Jrlani Williams

Police later found the Jaguar abandoned in a ditch near York Street and Butterfield Road. Officers then found Williams hiding in a group of trees and took him into custody after a brief foot chase, prosecutors said.

A judge also ordered Williams held pending trial.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the judge’s decision to deny pretrial release sends a message that the county will not tolerate the type of behavior alleged in these cases.

"We are an extremely welcoming community, but I want to emphasize that we are welcoming only to those who obey the law," Berlin said in a statement.

What's next:

Moore is due back in court Feb. 17. Williams is scheduled to appear March 9.