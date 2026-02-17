ICE operating out of Oak Brook office building, village confirms

The Brief Oak Brook village officials confirm Immigration and Customs Enforcement is using office space in a building also leased by Lewis University. Village leaders say the offices are for administrative use only, with no detention activities planned. The village president says officials only learned of ICE’s presence after a media inquiry following a report of vandalism. Lewis University has moved some classes online out of caution.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement is operating out of an office space in Oak Brook, village officials confirmed Friday.

What we know:

The office is located in the same building where Lewis University leases classroom space for students. Village leaders say some classes have been moved online as a precaution.

Village President Laurence E. Herman said the village first learned of ICE’s presence late last week through rumors. It was confirmed after police responded to a report of vandalism at the site.

The village says ICE is using the space solely for administrative purposes.

Herman stressed there is no detention activity at the site, and as long as DHS uses the space for offices, it complies with local zoning.

"It is a lawful use as administrative offices under our zoning code. It is permitted use; what is not permitted is for that office space to be used as a detention facility," Herman said.

The Department of Homeland Security issued the following statement:

"ICE will not confirm office locations as our officers are facing a coordinated campaign of violence against them, including an 8,000% increase in death threats against them and a 1,300% increase in assaults against them.

"Is it really news that when a federal agency hires more personnel that they need more space? Thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill, we have an additional 12,000 ICE officers and agents on the ground across the country. That’s a 120% increase in our workforce," the statement reads.

What's next:

Herman acknowledged heightened emotions surrounding ICE but emphasized the village’s focus remains on providing services and managing the community.

It's unclear how long ICE will occupy the Oak Brook office. Officials say they are in contact with local police and other agencies and have a plan in place should extra security be needed.