Lunar New Year celebrations begin in Chinatown

The Brief Chicagoans are celebrating Lunar New Year, a 15-day festival, by cleaning homes, paying debts, and shopping for lucky foods and gifts like oranges to welcome prosperity in the Year of the Fire Horse. Food plays a central role in the celebration, with symbolic dishes such as whole fish, dumplings, and lettuce served at family gatherings to represent abundance and wealth. Chinatown is filled with red decorations symbolizing good luck, and many say the holiday is ultimately about embracing culture, seeking fortune, and spending meaningful time with family.



It’s Lunar New Year, the start of a 15-day festival in Asian cultures.

Chicagoans have been preparing by cleaning house, paying debts and preparing to receive good luck and fortune.

What we know:

The Year of the Fire Horse is galloping in and families raced to prepare for Lunar New Year by purchasing oranges to give as gifts, and lucky foods at Park to Shop in Chinatown.

Alexa Valencia was shopping for hot pot ingredients for her celebration.

"My favorite thing about the New Year is spending it with family and friends, and being introduced to an amazing culture. Exciting and thrilling, seeing how everyone celebrates," Valencia said.

Food is the star of the spring festival.

Foods that symbolize abundance, a whole fish and money, like lettuce or dumplings, are part of multiple-course family dinners to welcome prosperity for the new year.

Vincent Siu was shopping with the head chef of his family, his mom, who is an excellent cook.

"Oh absolutely, she always cooks for everyone during Chinese New Year so it’s something to look forward to," Siu said.

The color red is everywhere in Chinatown, the color of celebration and good luck.

Intensity and change are expected in The Year of the Horse, which could be why it is especially popular.

Julia Chen, chief operating officer for Park to Shop, noticed that everyone is riding along with the Year of the Horse.

"I think it’s knowledge about Asian culture. I think this year people want fortune in their lives. Pop media has helped… I think people internally are thinking about how to spend time with family. That’s what Lunar New Year is about," Chen said.