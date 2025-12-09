Chicago weather: Wintry mess arrives ahead of plunging temps

The Brief Light freezing drizzle and flurries are possible today with temps in the upper 30s. More mixed precipitation arrives tonight with freezing rain, snow, and strong wind gusts. Much colder air follows later this week, bringing single-digit highs by the weekend.



Today we have the chance for a touch of freezing drizzle along and north of I-80. There is a chance for light flurries in Chicagoland as well.

What to expect:

It will be a cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s. This afternoon, precipitation returns with a mixed bag expected. We will be watching for freezing rain, especially north during the evening rush.

Tonight, there is a chance for snow which will continue into early Wednesday. The wind will pick up tonight into tomorrow with gusts to 40 mph possible.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be in the mid 30s with rain transitioning to snow. The snow will end for most by early afternoon, with the exception of northwest Indiana where the snow may linger. Much colder air plows in behind the cold front Wednesday morning. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 20s with partly sunny skies and afternoon snow possible.

There is a chance for snow again on Friday and Saturday. Highs will only be in the upper 20s.

The coldest air of the week will be here on Saturday with highs around 10-15. Sunday will be cold, but sunny with highs again at about 10-15 degrees. Ouch. Monday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 20s with a wintry mix possible.