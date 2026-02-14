Hundreds rally at BP Whiting refinery amid contract dispute

The Brief Hundreds rallied outside the BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana, as local United Steelworkers demand a fair contract after working three weeks without a long-term agreement. The union’s four-year contract expired Jan. 31, and 98% of members voted to authorize a strike, impacting more than 800 workers. Union leaders say BP plans to cut over 100 jobs, reduce wages, and remove bargaining rights, raising concerns similar to the 99-day strike in 2015 over safety and staffing.



Hundreds rallied outside the BP refinery in Whiting, Ind. to demand a fair contract for local steelworkers, according to the United Steel Workers.

What we know:

It's been three weeks of working without a long-term contract for local United Steelworkers. On Saturday, workers and their families made their voices heard by marching outside the British Petroleum refinery in Whiting, Ind.

According to the workers, their four-year contract ended on Jan. 31, and they have been working on agreed-upon 24-hour extensions since then, although they say the same curtesy has not been extended to the pipeline workers across the Midwest.

This week, 98% of the union voted for a strike, and it was approved, providing resources to the union's more than 800 members.

In 2015, the union says they went on strike for 99 days due to safety, training and manpower concerns.

According to the union, BP wants to cut more than 100 jobs, wages and take away bargaining rights.