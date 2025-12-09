Broken elevator makes disabled Chicago area woman 'feel like a prisoner'

The Brief A disabled Riverdale woman said she's been trapped inside her apartment for months. The only elevator in her building went out of service three months ago. The building's management company acknowledged the delay to fix the elevator has gone on for "far too long."



A suburban woman says she’s been trapped inside her own home for three months, ever since the only elevator in her Riverdale apartment building went out of service.

What we know:

Joyce Isom, who relies on a walker and lives on the second floor of Whistler’s Crossing, said her disability makes it nearly impossible to use the stairs. With the elevator down and the building’s intercom also broken, she said daily life has become a painful struggle.

Isom contacted FOX 32 hoping for answers.

"I can’t go up and down the stairs," said Isom, who is disabled and selected the Riverdale apartment because it’s ADA accessible.

Isom moved into Whistler’s Crossing because the elevator was just steps away from her apartment. Now, she says that convenience has become a barrier.

For three months, she says her world has shrunk to the inside of her unit.

Management letters offer updates, but no timetable

Holsten Management, which oversees the building in the 13700 block of South Lowe Avenue, has sent residents four letters about the outage.

The first letter, dated Oct. 9, said an inspection was underway and advised tenants to use the stairs.

Subsequent notices said a new door and additional parts were ordered. The most recent update on Dec. 1 said the elevator suffered "significant damage" during an emergency rescue, requiring even more parts.

Residents still have no clear date for when the elevator will return to service.

Management responds

During a visit to the building, FOX 32 asked about the risks of being unable to exit quickly.

We reached out to Holsten Management by phone and email. FOX 32 was able to leave a voicemail for company president Peter Holsten.

Holsten later returned our call and said, "We know the elevator outage at Whistler’s Crossing has gone on far too long, and we’re embarrassed by the delay.

"A service call is scheduled today to confirm when the parts will arrive. We will keep residents updated, including on rent refunds."

Three months in, Isom said she simply wants her independence back.

She hopes speaking out will finally push management to make the repairs—and restore her ability to safely move in and out of her home.

"I feel like a prisoner in my home," she said.