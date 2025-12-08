Chicago man with concealed carry license shoots teen who broke into his car, police say

The Brief A 58-year-old man told police he found two people inside his car early Monday. The man, who has a concealed carry license, fired after one person showed a gun, police said. A 17-year-old was hospitalized; the second person fled in a gray minivan.



A teen was hospitalized after a man with a concealed carry license opened fire when he found two people inside his vehicle on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The man told officers he heard a car alarm around 3:42 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of South Indiana Avenue, which is located in the West Chesterfield neighborhood.

When he went outside, he said he saw the driver’s side window shattered and two people inside his parked car.

Police said one of them showed a gun. The car owner, who has a valid FOID and concealed carry license, fired his own weapon.

A 17-year-old was hit in the right forearm and left knee. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

The second person ran off and got into a gray minivan, police said.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating.