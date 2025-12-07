Chicago police officer, 2 others shot in altercation on South Side, CPD says

The Brief A Chicago police officer and two others were shot during an early morning altercation on the South Side. Officers tried to break up an altercation between an offender and a victim, police said. The offender's gun discharged, hitting an officer, who was not seriously injured. Another officer then fired and hit the offender and inadvertently hit the victim.



A Chicago police officer and two other people were shot after police responded to an altercation on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 11400 block of S. Davol Street in Morgan Park, according to the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

A little before 1 a.m., officers responded to the scene for a call about a disturbance and found a group of individuals there.

A 35-year-old suspect and an 18-year-old victim were in an altercation, police said. Officers tried to separate them when the suspect’s gun fired, hitting both the victim and an officer.

The officer was hit in the chest, but he was wearing a protective vest, which saved his life, CPD said.

A second officer returned fire, shooting the offender and inadvertently hitting the victim.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The offender was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

The officer who was shot was taken to a local hospital and was later released.

The officers involved with be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.

What you can do:

COPA asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 3120746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.