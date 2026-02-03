Suspect in fatal West Side shooting taken into custody, police say

The Brief Fabian Rawls, 28, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in a fatal West Side shooting, police said. The Jan. 30 shooting followed an argument in the 4800 block of West Ferdinand Street that left a 35-year-old man dead. Rawls is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4 for a detention hearing.



A suspect accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument on Chicago’s West Side is in custody, police said.

What we know:

Fabian Rawls, 28, of Yorkville, was arrested Sunday in the 7000 block of South Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview and charged with first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Fabian Rawls, 28. (Chicago PD )

The charge stems from a Jan. 30 shooting in the 4800 block of West Ferdinand Street that left a 35-year-old man dead, police said.

The victim was standing outside when he became involved in an argument with Rawls, who allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the head and torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Rawls fled the scene in a red minivan.

What's next:

Rawls is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4 for a detention hearing.