Finding a voice: Inside Clearbrook’s PAL Program

The Brief Clearbrook’s PAL Program helps adults with developmental disabilities communicate in ways that work for them. Participants use tools like picture systems, switches and devices to express preferences and make daily choices. Families and staff say the program builds independence, confidence and meaningful connection.



For many families, the question comes after graduation: what’s next?

What we know:

For adults with developmental disabilities, that transition can be especially uncertain — with limited options for independence, purpose and meaningful connection. But one program in the Chicago area is working to change that by meeting people exactly where they are and helping them communicate in ways that work best for them.

Inside Clearbrook’s PAL Program, communication looks different for everyone — and that’s by design.

"Everyone in PAL communicates in a different way, which is pretty magical," said Olivia Jones, curriculum manager of the program.

Some participants use picture-based communication systems. Others rely on switches or electronic devices that allow them to respond with simple prompts like "yes" or "no." Many are non-verbal, but staff members stress that does not mean they lack thoughts, opinions or preferences.

"Everyone deserves the ability to communicate," Jones said. "Just because they can’t use words doesn’t mean they don’t have anything to say. They have a lot to say."

Those communication tools open the door to independence — the core mission of the PAL Program. Adults enrolled in the program choose their daily activities, work on crafts, share meals together and engage in experiences that foster confidence and connection.

Even small exchanges carry meaning.

"Did you like ice skating?" a staff member asks one participant.

"Yes," she responds — a simple answer that says plenty.

What they're saying:

For parents like Bob Peterson, the impact has been life-changing.

"I spoke for Kimberly her whole life," Peterson said of his daughter. "PAL taught me to learn patience."

Then came a moment he’ll never forget.

"After being here for a while, Olivia (PAL staff member) came back and said, ‘Kimberly’s got something to say to you,’" Peterson recalled. "They had recorded it word by word on the switch: ‘Hey Dad, I’m 37 now — no more Disney.’"

A sentence decades in the making.

"Stuff like that happens all the time," Peterson said. "It’s magic."

Self-expression extends beyond words. Choosing how to wear her hair — a bun, a bow or letting it down — becomes another way Kimberly asserts her independence.

"She’ll let me know which one she wants," said Nancy Hernandez, a staff member. "She loves having her hair done."

For the people who work at Clearbrook, the experience is just as meaningful.

"I learn something new every day," said Jessica Smart, president and CEO of Clearbrook. "I’ve been in this field for 25 years, and every day there’s a new challenge."

Smart says families often describe placement at Clearbrook as a gift — not just for their loved ones, but for the entire family.

"It’s the individual’s next step into their adult life," she said.

At the PAL Program, that next step is guided by communication, independence and community — and the belief that every voice matters, no matter how it’s heard.

Clearbrook’s PAL Program serves adults with developmental disabilities across the Chicago area. More information about the program and ways to support it can be found on the Clearbrook website.