Yelp to launch search tool attribute for Black-owned businesses
The online review site will be launching a new free searchable attribute to give businesses a way to identify themselves as Black-owned.
Mississippi lawmakers drafting resolution to remove Confederate emblem from state flag: report
The crescendo of calls comes amid protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and has reignited discussions over racial equality across the country.
HBO Max pulls 'Gone With the Wind' from library amid racial tensions
HBO Max pulled the Oscar-winning Civil War epic "Gone With the Wind" from its library amid heightened racial tensions following the death of George Floyd.
Richmond protesters topple Columbus statue, throw it in lake
A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond has been torn down by protesters, set on fire and then submerged into a lake.