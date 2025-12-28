Five injured in two-vehicle crash on Route 23 in unincorporated Marengo: authorities

The Brief Five adults were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Route 23 and River Road in unincorporated Marengo around 10:19 a.m. Sunday. One vehicle remained in the roadway while the other ended up in a ditch, entangled in a utility pole wire; all patients were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. Route 23 was closed in both directions for about an hour, and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.



Five people were injured in a Route 23 crash in unincorporated Marengo, Ill. on Sunday, according to authorities.

What we know:

Marengo Fire & Rescue responded to the intersection of N. Route 23 and River Road in unincorporated Marengo around 10:19 a.m. for reports of a car crash.

When crews arrived, they found one vehicle in the roadway while the other was off the road in a ditch, entangled in a utility pole wire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts )

All five adult patients were evaluated and transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Route 23 was closed in both directions for about an hour.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.