Bolingbrook firefighters inspire young women with hands-on training Camp EmpowHer

It’s a career path often overlooked by young women: Fire service.

Three female firefighters in Bolingbrook wanted to change that so they started Camp EmpowHer.

Camp EmpowHer

The backstory:

Now in its third year, it introduces young women aged 14 to 18 to careers in firefighting.

"We started it because we’ve been in the fire service a long time … and we wanted to bring more women into the fire service," said Lieutenant Christy Lynch of the Bolingbrook Fire Department. "We wanted to start this camp to give an opportunity for young girls to learn about a fire service career."

The young women not only learn to perform CPR and run a fire hose, but also learn about things like pensions.

Firefighter and paramedic Tara Moser has been in fire service for 30 years and wants young girls to know "you are able to do this."

"We don’t let them fail. We teach them how to adjust and adapt. I’m really impressed at how tough these girls are and what they’re willing to do," Moser said.

Several young women who have completed the camp are now cadets at the Bolingbrook Fire Department and plan to pursue careers in firefighting service.

What they're saying:

Dezirae Lumpkin, who chose another career path, said her experience at Camp Empowher was well worth it.

"First of all, most importantly, I got CPR certified. It’s the skills, the life-saving skills you hold onto that last forever," she said. "It also can help you avenue into different careers."

The camp, which is free to girls 14-18, takes place June 9-11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact the Bolingbrook Fire Department for more information.