Fear, uncertainty dampen New Year's Eve celebrations in Chicago's Little Village

The Brief Residents in Little Village say fear tied to immigration enforcement has kept many families indoors this New Year’s Eve. Local businesses report slower holiday traffic during what is typically one of their busiest times. Community leaders are encouraging cautious, close-to-home celebrations.



New Year’s Eve is typically one of the busiest nights of the year in Little Village, with families shopping, dining out and filling the neighborhood’s streets.

This year, many residents say the atmosphere feels very different.

Local perspective:

Several families told Fox 32 they are choosing to stay home instead of celebrating publicly, citing fear and uncertainty following recent immigration enforcement activity and reports of ICE presence in the area.

Residents say the past several weeks have been especially stressful, leaving many worried about drawing attention or risking an encounter with authorities by going out.

"It's just too much stress, a lot of tension, after everything we've seen and lived over the past few months, we think twice before going out, to shop, to eat and enjoy," one resident said.

The change is also being felt by local businesses. Store owners and restaurant operators say foot traffic has been noticeably lower during what is usually a critical stretch for holiday and New Year’s sales.

Baltazar Enriquez, the Little Village Community Council president said families have a lot to consider before celebrating.

"Instead of going downtown and celebrating the new year they are staying home, not only are they scared of ICE but of teen takeovers and shootings and it's concerning and these are U.S. citizens," Enriquez said.

Community leaders acknowledge the fear but say they want families to still feel supported. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) and the Little Village Community Council president say they are encouraging residents to welcome the New Year safely and cautiously.

"My message is a message of unity ... to be cautious and vigilant but to also be united, to work together, support small businesses ..It’s important to remember our city has stood firm… I want to be grateful to all of Chicago that have come and expressed solidarity and support small businesses," Sigcho-Lopez said.

Looking Ahead:

Community leaders say they will continue working to provide safe, family-friendly events in Little Village while advocating for clarity and reassurance for residents concerned about immigration enforcement in the weeks ahead.