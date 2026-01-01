Early morning South Austin fire sends 6 people — including 4 children — to hospital

The Brief Fire broke out just after 5:30 a.m. in a three-story building on West Adams Street. Six people were taken to Stroger Hospital, including four children. Two children and two adults are listed in critical condition; two other children are in fair to good condition.



A fire that broke out early Thursday morning in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood sent six people — including four children — to the hospital and forced residents from their homes on a cold morning.

What we know:

The fire started just after 5:30 a.m. in a three-story apartment building in the 5600 block of West Adams Street. Firefighters say the fire was on the third floor, with crews using two hose lines as they worked to knock it down. The fire has since been struck, but a large number of crews remain on scene.

Several people had to be rescued from the building, including at least a couple who were pulled out through windows. Ambulances were still leaving the scene as crews continued to assist residents.

Six people were taken to Stroger Hospital, including four children and two adults. Two of the children are listed in fair to good condition, who two other children and both adults are in critical condition. One of the adults was given CPR at the scene.

Warming buses were brought in as residents waited outside, and investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.