Chicago weather: New Year's Day forecast

The Brief Bitter cold starts the new year, with single-digit temperatures in spots and wind chills dipping below zero. A quick-moving system brings a light round of snow around midday, mainly north of the city. After that, it stays quiet and gradually warms up, with temps climbing into the 40s early next week.



Happy New Year!

We start with a much colder blast of air in place and clear skies across the Chicago area. Temperatures in some areas are in the single digits with wind chills a little below zero.

A quick-moving disturbance will pass through the area around midday and produce a fresh coating of snow, mainly across the northern portion of our viewing area.

The rest of the forecast through early next week looks rather quiet with very little if any precipitation expected. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 20s. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 20s. On Saturday we could be close to freezing. On Sunday we should make the mid 30s.

And then early next week, 40° is within reach Monday, with low to mid 40s at least on Tuesday and Wednesday.