Man shot in leg inside South Loop apartment early New Year’s Day

A man was taken to the hospital early New Year’s Day after being shot in the leg in Chicago’s South Loop.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on January 1 in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a preliminary report from Chicago police.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

Investigators believe the shooting may have happened inside an apartment, though details remain limited.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate.