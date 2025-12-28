Three men injured in Auburn Gresham shooting: police

The Brief Three men were injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of W. 78th Place in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood around 4:11 p.m. Sunday. Police said a man standing near the sidewalk opened fire, striking the victims in the shoulder, foot, and hip; all were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. The shooter fled in an unknown direction, no arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



Three men were injured in an Auburn Gresham shooting on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

A man standing near the sidewalk pulled out a gun and fired shots near the victims, who were also standing near the sidewalk, in the 1200 block of W. 78th Place around 4:11 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. A 33-year-old man was shot in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital. A 38-year-old man was shot in the hip and transported to Christ Hospital.

All victims are in stable condition.

The offender fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.