Three men injured in Auburn Gresham shooting: police
CHICAGO - Three men were injured in an Auburn Gresham shooting on Sunday, according to police.
What we know:
A man standing near the sidewalk pulled out a gun and fired shots near the victims, who were also standing near the sidewalk, in the 1200 block of W. 78th Place around 4:11 p.m.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. A 33-year-old man was shot in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital. A 38-year-old man was shot in the hip and transported to Christ Hospital.
All victims are in stable condition.
The offender fled the scene in an unknown direction.
No one is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.