Police search for suspect after armed robbery on CTA Orange Line

The Brief An armed robbery was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on a CTA Orange Line train in the 4600 block of W. 59th Street in the Clearing neighborhood, and police are searching for the suspect. The suspect is described as a Black man, 20–30 years old, about 6'0"–6'2", 180 lbs., with short hair and possible tattoos on both arms, last seen wearing a distinctive "Wild One 13" jersey, black pants with "Nah I’m good" lettering, and black gym shoes. Police are urging the public to stay alert, report suspicious activity, use train emergency buttons, call 911, or provide tips to Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or via CPDTIP.com using RD# JJ-535792.



Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed an armed robbery on a CTA Orange Line train on Saturday in the Clearing neighborhood.

What we know:

According to Chicago Police, the suspect approached a passenger while inside a CTA Orange Line train located in the 4600 block of W. 59th Street around 12:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black man around 20–30 years of age, 6'00"-6'02", 180 lbs., short hair, with possible tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a light-colored jersey with the words "Wild One" and the number "13" on the front and the word "trouble" and two panther faces on the back, black-colored pants with wording :Nah I'm good" in white lettering on the upper left leg and black-colored gym shoes.

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious behavior, press the emergency button and alert the transit attendant, and call 911 immediately.

If anyone has information, please contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD#JJ-535792.