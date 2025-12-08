Chicago carjacking: Man charged as juvenile 8 months after armed robbery of rideshare driver

The Brief An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a carjacking that happened eight months ago. Police say he was a juvenile at the time and is facing a felony vehicular hijacking charge. The case stems from an April incident where a rideshare driver was robbed at gunpoint in Back of the Yards.



A man has been arrested and charged eight months after a rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

On April 13, officers responded to the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around 1:15 a.m.

Police said a 47-year-old driver was dropping off a passenger when the rider pulled out a gun and demanded the driver step out of the vehicle. The driver complied, and the suspect drove off. No injuries were reported.

Police now say an 18-year-old man, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, was arrested last Thursday in connection with the case. He was taken into custody in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 6:48 p.m.

He has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

What we don't know:

Police did not share how the suspect was identified in the investigation.

What's next:

The man was scheduled for a juvenile detention hearing last Friday. It remains unclear what came out of that court hearing.

