Chicago crime: 2 men shot, injured on West Side, police say

The Brief Two men were shot and injured when gunmen on feet opened fire on their car. The victims took themselves to a hospital where they were listed in fair condition. No one is in custody.



Two men were shot and injured on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of W. Gladys Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, were inside a car traveling westbound when two unknown gunmen on foot shot at their vehicle.

The 26-year-old was shot in the right ankle and the 29-year-old was shot twice in the abdomen.

The gunmen fled the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The victims drove themselves to Loretto Hospital where they were both listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.