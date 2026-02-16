Chicago police investigating connection between deadly carjackings

The Brief Police are searching for suspects in two deadly carjackings they believe are connected, both happening within an hour on Feb. 11. Darwin Tirado, 22, was shot and killed in Boystown, and his stolen car was later linked to another fatal shooting in Bronzeville. Family and community members held a vigil, remembering Tirado as a talented young man taken too soon.



Chicago police continue to search for suspects in a pair of deadly carjackings last week.

What we know:

The first incident happened in Boystown early Wednesday. Within the hour, police say there was another fatal shooting in Bronzeville and they believe they are connected.

It was on Feb. 11 when police said 22-year-old Darwin Tirado and another man were sitting in Tirado's car in the 700 block of West Waveland Avenue when two armed men approached, demanded their car and property, but shot and killed Tirado as they fled.

Police said within the hour, Tirado's car was then involved in a deadly shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood at 37th Street and South Lake Park Avenue. That's where a man was found shot in the head. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

As police investigate, family and friends of Tirado held a candlelight vigil over the weekend. Chef Art Smith was on hand. He employed both Tirado and his mother and says the community lost a bright young talent.

What they're saying:

"He was a very remarkable young man, way too young for something like this to happen to," Smith said.

Smith said Tirado's mother has worked for him for more than 20 years,

"She's been with me since the very beginning. I love her dearly. I love her family. And I hope that tonight on this solemn occasion, we find justice for Darwin," Smith said.

Tirado had worked at Smith's Blue Door restaurant and Reunion at Navy Pier. He was also a student at City Colleges of Chicago.

Residents in Lake View called it extremely sad.

"It could be hard to believe and really let sink in, the idea that this could happen somewhere on a corner like this to someone just sitting in their car. Makes you a little nervous about what could happen and what’s going on.

"Obviously it's unfortunate, scary, and unexpected," said Austin Bergeron, another Lakeview resident.