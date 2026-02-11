Wrigleyville crime: Man shot, killed in Chicago carjacking

The Brief A 22-year-old man was shot and killed during a Wrigleyville carjacking. Police say two armed men approached a parked vehicle and opened fire. No arrests have been made.



A 22-year-old man was killed in a carjacking early Wednesday on Chicago's North Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 700 block of West Waveland Avenue in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

Police said two men were sitting inside a parked vehicle when two unknown male suspects approached, pulled out guns and demanded the vehicle and the victims’ belongings.

The suspects then opened fire, striking the 22-year-old man in the chest and back. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.

A second man, 38, who was also inside the vehicle, was not injured.

Police said the suspects got into the victims’ vehicle and drove away in an unknown direction.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man killed is still unknown.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.