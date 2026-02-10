Illinois State Fair 2026: Bailey Zimmerman, Lainey Wilson, Matchbox Twenty to headline

The Brief Bailey Zimmerman, Lainey Wilson and Matchbox Twenty will headline Grandstand shows during the 2026 Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Concert tickets go on sale on select dates through Ticketmaster with tiered pricing options. The fair will transition to digital ticketing, requiring guests to use mobile tickets for entry.



The Illinois State Fair has announced a slate of major concerts and operational updates for its 2026 season.

Bailey Zimmerman:

Illinois native Bailey Zimmerman will return home to headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Friday, Aug. 14.

The Louisville, Illinois singer has become one of country music’s fastest-rising stars, earning multiple platinum certifications and No. 1 hits such as "Fall in Love" and "Rock and a Hard Place."

Tickets range from $55 to $130, with sales beginning Friday, Feb. 13.

Lainey Wilson:

Marking the fair’s first Grandstand announcement for the 2026 season, country music powerhouse Lainey Wilson will perform Saturday, Aug. 15.

Wilson, a multiple award winner and recent CMS Awards host, continues her rise with chart-topping singles and a sold-out world tour. Tickets are currently on sale, with prices ranging from $88 to $168.

Matchbox Twenty:

Matchbox Twenty will take the Grandstand stage Sunday, Aug. 16, bringing decades of pop-rock hits to Springfield. The band, known for songs such as "3AM," "Unwell" and "Bent," has sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

Tickets range from $75 to $150 and go on sale Feb. 13.

What's next:

In addition to the entertainment lineup, the Illinois State Fair announced it will transition to digital ticketing for the 2026 season following a successful pilot in 2025.

Fairgoers will be required to download tickets in advance or store them in mobile wallets.

Mega and Jumbo Passes must still be redeemed in person for photo identification cards.