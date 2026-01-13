Windy City Smokeout announces 2026 lineup – Lainey Wilson, Treaty Oak Revival among headliners

The Brief Windy City Smokeout returns to Chicago's United Center, July 8-12, 2026, adding a fifth night for the first time. Headliners include Treaty Oak Revival, Hootie & The Blowfish, Lainey Wilson, and more. Passes range from single-day to four-day options.



Windy City Smokeout, Chicago's acclaimed country music and BBQ festival, returns to the United Center this summer.

What we know:

The 2026 festival will feature headliners Treaty Oak Revival, Hootie & The Blowfish, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, and Blake Shelton, joined by more than 15 additional country artists.

What they're saying:

Festival organizers said more than 20 of the country’s top pitmaster teams will be announced soon.

Fans can also look forward to events like the "Biggest Happy Hour of the Summer" on Friday, July 10, and bottomless BBQ Brunch on Sunday, July 12.

The brunch will feature dishes from the festival’s Pitmaster Buffet, a special bacon bar, and unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marys.

What you can do:

Tickets include single-day, four-day, VIP, and Platinum passes. Four-day general admission starts at $299, with Wednesday general admission at $69.

Passes and full schedules are available at WindyCitySmokeout.com.