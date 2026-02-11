Cook County man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse after teen robbed of cellphone
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Palatine man is facing felony charges after police say he kidnapped and sexually abused a teenage girl during a robbery Monday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded at around 7 a.m. to the 200 block of West Wood Street after receiving a report of a juvenile calling for help.
There, police said they found a teenage girl in distress who related she had been robbed of her cellphone and sexually abused by an unknown man.
The girl suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. She was evaluated at the scene by the Palatine Fire Department and later released to her parents.
According to police, detectives began canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance video. A suspect was identified and located in the downtown Palatine area. The man allegedly ran from officers but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
He was identified as 26-year-old Kearve K. Williams and charged with the following:
- Aggravated kidnapping, a Class X felony
- Aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a victim between 13 and 16 years old, a Class 2 felony
- Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor
Kearve K. Williams
Police said additional charges are possible.
What's next:
Williams is due in court for a detention hearing Wednesday morning in Rolling Meadows.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Palatine Police Department.