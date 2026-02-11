Cook County man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse after teen robbed of cellphone

The Brief A 26-year-old Palatine man is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a teenage girl. Police say the girl was robbed of her cellphone and assaulted Monday morning near West Wood Street. The suspect remains in custody ahead of a Wednesday detention hearing in Rolling Meadows.



A Palatine man is facing felony charges after police say he kidnapped and sexually abused a teenage girl during a robbery Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded at around 7 a.m. to the 200 block of West Wood Street after receiving a report of a juvenile calling for help.

There, police said they found a teenage girl in distress who related she had been robbed of her cellphone and sexually abused by an unknown man.

The girl suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. She was evaluated at the scene by the Palatine Fire Department and later released to her parents.

According to police, detectives began canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance video. A suspect was identified and located in the downtown Palatine area. The man allegedly ran from officers but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

He was identified as 26-year-old Kearve K. Williams and charged with the following:

Aggravated kidnapping, a Class X felony

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a victim between 13 and 16 years old, a Class 2 felony

Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

Kearve K. Williams

Police said additional charges are possible.

What's next:

Williams is due in court for a detention hearing Wednesday morning in Rolling Meadows.