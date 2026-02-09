La Grange neighbors say squatter situation has become a safety concern

The Brief Neighbors say squatters won’t leave a foreclosed home on South Catherine Avenue, despite repeated police calls and past drug activity at the house. Police records detail allegations of prostitution, drug use, and people breaking into the home, while new owners say they still can’t access the property. Residents are hoping a Cook County judge orders the squatters removed, saying the situation has gone on for more than a year and a half and feels unsafe.



Some residents in La Grange say they’re dealing with squatters who refuse to leave a home that was foreclosed on last year — and they’re worried about what’s happening inside.

What we know:

The home, located at 812 S. Catherine Avenue, has been the subject of multiple complaints to police. La Grange police, along with SWAT, previously raided the house, where officers said they found several illegal drugs, including fentanyl.

Police records detail disturbing allegations

Police records obtained by FOX 32 show allegations of prostitution, reports of random women being dropped off with luggage, and claims of people screaming and running out of the home in the middle of the night. In one report, a person allegedly said they were forced to do crack cocaine inside the house.

A Ring camera video from Friday also shows someone crawling into the home through a side window.

New owner can’t access the property

The house was purchased by a new owner at a foreclosure auction in June, but they have not been able to gain access because squatters are still inside.

James Deaner, who lives next door, says the situation has been especially concerning for families on the block.

"There are a lot of kids," Deaner said. "There are people who have pets that are walking their pets. There are a lot of people with kids on this block. We're a block and a half from a school. This shouldn't be happening in a La Grange neighborhood."

Deaner says neighbors often feel powerless when they call police because officers are limited in what they can do.

"When we call the cops and the cops actually show up for a complaint of ours, they knock on the door and, since they don't have a search warrant, nobody answers the door and that's it. They have to walk away as long as nobody answers the door and the people inside there know it. The police can do nothing."

Why it’s taking so long

Illinois recently passed a new anti-squatter law, but it does not apply to former tenants who established residency before the law took effect. That means cases like this must go through the court system — a process that can take months or even years.

La Grange Police Chief Timothy Griffin said he plans to attend a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday and may speak during the proceedings.

Neighbors say they’re hoping a Cook County judge will finally order the people inside the home to be removed, saying their safety — and the safety of their families — is at risk.