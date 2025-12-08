Pedestrian struck on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Brief A 50-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday night. He was listed in fair condition, and the driver was cited.



What we know:

The 50-year-old was walking across the roadway around 10:12 p.m. when he was struck by a car in the 3600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

The pedestrian suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation. No other injuries were reported.