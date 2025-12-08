Chicago crime: Woman killed, man arrested in East Side shooting

The Brief Police found a 27-year-old woman fatally shot during a domestic incident. A 29-year-old man was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. Charges are pending as police investigate.



A woman was shot and killed early Monday during a domestic incident in the East Side neighborhood, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:37 a.m. to a home in the 9600 block of South Avenue N, where they found a 27-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her body, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Monday morning, she had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, authorities said.

Police said charges are pending.